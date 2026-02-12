Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.2214.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Transocean Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Transocean has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Here are the key news stories impacting Transocean this week:

Positive Sentiment: Transformative acquisition announced — Transocean agreed to buy Valaris in an all‑stock transaction (~$5.8B), creating a much larger offshore drilling leader with scale, an expanded fleet and meaningful backlog and cost‑saving opportunities that improve cash‑flow visibility and leverage metrics. Article Title

Transformative acquisition announced — Transocean agreed to buy Valaris in an all‑stock transaction (~$5.8B), creating a much larger offshore drilling leader with scale, an expanded fleet and meaningful backlog and cost‑saving opportunities that improve cash‑flow visibility and leverage metrics. Positive Sentiment: New firm backlog: ~$184M in Norway contract fixtures for two harsh‑environment semisubmersibles (Encourage extension + Enabler options) — adds near‑term revenue visibility and extends rig utilization into 2027. Article Title

New firm backlog: ~$184M in Norway contract fixtures for two harsh‑environment semisubmersibles (Encourage extension + Enabler options) — adds near‑term revenue visibility and extends rig utilization into 2027. Positive Sentiment: Bullish derivatives flow — unusually large call buying (≈69,880 calls, ~+85% vs. average) suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside and trading volume.

Bullish derivatives flow — unusually large call buying (≈69,880 calls, ~+85% vs. average) suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside and trading volume. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upward momentum — BTIG raised its price target to $10, supporting higher expectations for upside from the deal and operations. Article Title

Analyst upward momentum — BTIG raised its price target to $10, supporting higher expectations for upside from the deal and operations. Neutral Sentiment: M&A investor materials and call transcript available — management has held calls/transcripts explaining rationale and synergies; useful for investors doing due diligence but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Article Title

M&A investor materials and call transcript available — management has held calls/transcripts explaining rationale and synergies; useful for investors doing due diligence but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings/operational outlook — previews (Zacks) expect revenue growth but higher operating & maintenance costs; watch Q4 results and guidance for confirmation. Article Title

Earnings/operational outlook — previews (Zacks) expect revenue growth but higher operating & maintenance costs; watch Q4 results and guidance for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Fearnley Fonds cut RIG from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” which may temper some buy‑side enthusiasm and limit near‑term upside. Article Title

Analyst downgrade — Fearnley Fonds cut RIG from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” which may temper some buy‑side enthusiasm and limit near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Legal/transaction scrutiny — a class‑action investigation and third‑party reviews of the Valaris deal process have been announced, introducing regulatory/legal risk and potential distraction or costs. Article Title Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $388,231,073.88. This represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Thaddeus Vayda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,810.66. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 712,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dalal Street LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,260,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,519,248 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $294,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315,289 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $30,262,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $18,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

