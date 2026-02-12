Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Atria Investments Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOFree Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $636.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $632.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.60. The firm has a market cap of $851.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

