Vincent Vultaggio Sells 29,951 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) insider Vincent Vultaggio sold 29,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $72,780.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 156,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,972.97. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vincent Vultaggio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Vincent Vultaggio sold 6,894 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $16,683.48.

On Monday, February 9th, Vincent Vultaggio sold 3,379 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $8,075.81.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Vincent Vultaggio sold 556 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $1,401.12.

On Monday, February 2nd, Vincent Vultaggio sold 2,540 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $6,477.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.73. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

View Our Latest Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Leveraging a proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform, the company designs selective inhibitors aimed at critical cancer targets. Zentalis’ research and development efforts center on delivering differentiated therapies that address unmet medical needs in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead product candidate, ZN-c3, is an orally administered inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 interaction, currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for advanced solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.