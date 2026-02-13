Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.46 and a 12-month high of $128.92.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 17.23%.American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,082.86. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

