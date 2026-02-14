41,591 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Equitable from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is -22.41%.

Equitable announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $203,261.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,593.75. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $1,712,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 676,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,185,935.60. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,462,206. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

