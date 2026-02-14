5,748 Shares in F5, Inc. $FFIV Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,748 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Get F5 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 13.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 414 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $273.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.74 and a 200 day moving average of $285.17. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $346.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.97 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on F5

More F5 News

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts for F5 (including FY2026–FY2028 and certain quarterly tweaks), which supports upside to consensus earnings expectations and helped sentiment. Zacks estimates summary

Zacks Research raised several near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts for F5 (including FY2026–FY2028 and certain quarterly tweaks), which supports upside to consensus earnings expectations and helped sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying reported in Q4 (notable positions added by Northwestern Mutual, Norges Bank, Deutsche Bank and UBS) signals strong fund conviction and may underpin the share price. Institutional ownership details

Institutional buying reported in Q4 (notable positions added by Northwestern Mutual, Norges Bank, Deutsche Bank and UBS) signals strong fund conviction and may underpin the share price. Positive Sentiment: F5’s January quarter earlier this year beat EPS and revenue estimates and management set FY26 guidance above some expectations — a fundamental driver supporting the recent rally. Quarterly results and guidance

F5’s January quarter earlier this year beat EPS and revenue estimates and management set FY26 guidance above some expectations — a fundamental driver supporting the recent rally. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting for mid‑February shows anomalous zero values in some feeds (likely a reporting glitch); treat the strange numbers cautiously and rely on the January short‑interest snapshot instead.

Short‑interest reporting for mid‑February shows anomalous zero values in some feeds (likely a reporting glitch); treat the strange numbers cautiously and rely on the January short‑interest snapshot instead. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead‑plaintiff claims in a securities class action alleging F5 misled investors about security issues in its BIG‑IP products (claims reference an alleged long‑term undetected intrusion). The Feb. 17 lead‑plaintiff deadline is driving a cluster of notices and heightening litigation risk and reputational uncertainty. Hagens Berman filing GlobeNewswire notice

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead‑plaintiff claims in a securities class action alleging F5 misled investors about security issues in its BIG‑IP products (claims reference an alleged long‑term undetected intrusion). The Feb. 17 lead‑plaintiff deadline is driving a cluster of notices and heightening litigation risk and reputational uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling disclosed Feb. 10 (including sales by the CTO and multiple EVPs) can spook investors even if sales are for diversification/liquidity — review the Form 4s for context. SEC Form 4

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $308,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,625,047.77. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,309 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $310,376.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,517.10. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,053. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.