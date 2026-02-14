67,390 Shares in HP Inc. $HPQ Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 67,390 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Get HP alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 2,346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 72.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,196.27. This represents a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,993. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.