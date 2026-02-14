Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $135.71 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.4% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $135,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. TradeWell Securities LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $302.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.53 and its 200 day moving average is $307.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $334.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.18.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

