Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 15.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at $471,606.85. This trade represents a 33.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $651,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,811.99. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Argus lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

