Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $108.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5515 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

