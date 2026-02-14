Caprock Group LLC Buys New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,331,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,407,000 after purchasing an additional 212,607 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,039,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 790.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 43,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,411,000 after acquiring an additional 402,585 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,612.20. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,034.75. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,843 shares of company stock valued at $448,124. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

DT stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $62.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

