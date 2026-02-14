Caprock Group LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 357.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 93.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $491.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $476.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.22. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $487.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

