Caprock Group LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Telefonica Brasil S.A. $VIV

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 173,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 337.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefonica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.12.

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, commonly marketed under the Vivo brand, is one of Brazil’s largest telecommunications providers, offering a broad range of consumer and enterprise communications services. The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet (including fiber-to-the-home), and pay-TV solutions. It also provides ICT and managed services for business customers, such as cloud, data center, connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) and security solutions.

Vivo operates a nationwide network across Brazil and serves both individual consumers and corporate clients.

