Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal Company $FAST

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

In other news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,500. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 15.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

