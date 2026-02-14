Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,290 Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $462.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.04 and a 200 day moving average of $421.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.14.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

