Caprock Group LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 292.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 562.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $23.10 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.680 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company’s portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

