Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $302.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $334.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

