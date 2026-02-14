JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Bessemer Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,399,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,703,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $302.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.53 and a 200-day moving average of $307.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $334.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC set a $319.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.18.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

