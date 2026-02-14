Kirby Corporation $KEX Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 147,818 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kirby alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth $53,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 31,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 559.3% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $477,892.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,224.20. This trade represents a 52.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $1,118,564.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,259.20. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 63,898 shares of company stock worth $7,081,741 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. Kirby Corporation has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $132.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $851.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Kirby

Here are the key news stories impacting Kirby this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for Kirby sharply (from $1.60 to $1.84) and projects stronger long‑run earnings (FY2028 EPS forecast of $9.14), which supports a higher near‑term valuation and helped push the stock up.

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for Kirby sharply (from $1.60 to $1.84) and projects stronger long‑run earnings (FY2028 EPS forecast of $9.14), which supports a higher near‑term valuation and helped push the stock up. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights improving shareholder returns and favorable fundamentals following Kirby’s January quarter that beat EPS expectations — a boost for investor confidence. Returns At Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Are On The Way Up

Market commentary highlights improving shareholder returns and favorable fundamentals following Kirby’s January quarter that beat EPS expectations — a boost for investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Background: Kirby reported a January quarter EPS beat and revenue growth; consensus and longer‑term analyst coverage remain mostly constructive (consensus FY2026 ~6.57 EPS, MarketBeat consensus “Moderate Buy”), which provides underlying support to the share price.

Background: Kirby reported a January quarter EPS beat and revenue growth; consensus and longer‑term analyst coverage remain mostly constructive (consensus FY2026 ~6.57 EPS, MarketBeat consensus “Moderate Buy”), which provides underlying support to the share price. Negative Sentiment: In the same Zacks note, analysts trimmed several 2026 quarterly EPS estimates and reduced FY2026 from $6.97 to $6.75 — these downward revisions introduce some short‑term uncertainty around near‑term earnings momentum.

In the same Zacks note, analysts trimmed several 2026 quarterly EPS estimates and reduced FY2026 from $6.97 to $6.75 — these downward revisions introduce some short‑term uncertainty around near‑term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Zacks added KEX to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list on Feb 13, which can trigger short‑term selling pressure from momentum or model‑driven funds. New Strong Sell Stocks for February 13th

Zacks added KEX to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list on Feb 13, which can trigger short‑term selling pressure from momentum or model‑driven funds. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Two Kirby VPs disclosed sizable sales (William Woodruff sold 2,000 shares; Scott P. Miller sold 3,960 shares). Large insider sells can be interpreted negatively by the market even if they’re routine. Insider Sales Filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore raised their target price on Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kirby from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

View Our Latest Report on Kirby

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.