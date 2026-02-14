Prime Medicine, Inc. $PRME is Alphabet Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Alphabet Inc. lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,562,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Prime Medicine comprises approximately 3.8% of Alphabet Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alphabet Inc. owned about 0.12% of Prime Medicine worth $91,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:PRME opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $595.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.70.

Prime Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc (NYSE: PRME) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on harnessing the potential of prime editing, an advanced CRISPR-derived gene editing technology. By refining the tools required for precise correction of disease-causing mutations, Prime Medicine aims to develop single-dose treatments that address underlying genetic drivers of disease. The company applies its proprietary engineering and delivery platforms to optimize on-target efficiency and minimize off-target effects, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation gene editing therapeutics.

Prime Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including rare genetic disorders, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.