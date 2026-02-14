Prime Medicine, Inc. $PRME is Alphabet Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Alphabet Inc. lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,562,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Prime Medicine comprises approximately 3.8% of Alphabet Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alphabet Inc. owned about 0.12% of Prime Medicine worth $91,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.
Prime Medicine Stock Down 0.6%
NYSE:PRME opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $595.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.70.
Prime Medicine Profile
Prime Medicine, Inc (NYSE: PRME) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on harnessing the potential of prime editing, an advanced CRISPR-derived gene editing technology. By refining the tools required for precise correction of disease-causing mutations, Prime Medicine aims to develop single-dose treatments that address underlying genetic drivers of disease. The company applies its proprietary engineering and delivery platforms to optimize on-target efficiency and minimize off-target effects, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation gene editing therapeutics.
Prime Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including rare genetic disorders, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune diseases.
