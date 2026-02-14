RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 97.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,792 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 207.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 25.0% during the third quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total transaction of $1,528,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,782.25. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.27.

Read Our Latest Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $301.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.10. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $219.00 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.59 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.