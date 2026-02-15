10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $19.24. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $19.2650, with a volume of 943,596 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Q4 beat — 10x reported ($0.13) EPS vs. consensus ($0.19) and revenue of $166.0M vs. $160.4M expected; management highlighted improvement versus prior year which helped the market move.

Collaborations — A UK-backed PharosAI cancer-data project using 10x's Xenium spatial platform was highlighted by commentators as a potential demand driver and positive long‑term validation for the technology.

2026 outlook — Management provided 2026 revenue guidance of $600M–$625M (consensus ~$624M); guidance narrows expectations but sits near street estimates, leaving upside limited absent stronger visibility.

Analyst takeaway — TD Cowen kept a Hold rating but raised the price target to $19, signaling cautious optimism but limited near-term valuation upside.

Earnings call/transcript — Management commentary (transcript/highlights) provides more color on product adoption, pricing changes and margin trajectory — useful for assessing whether upside can accelerate.

Pricing strategy risk — The company is rolling out a new pricing approach that investors view as an earnings test; uncertainty around adoption and near-term revenue impact could pressure multiples if execution stalls.

Short-interest data appears to show zero/erroneous values in recent filings and is not meaningful for current positioning or days-to-cover metrics. (Data anomaly reported by market feeds.)

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. Zacks Research cut 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price objective on 10x Genomics in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 8,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $157,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 432,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,495. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 11,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $225,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 297,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,315. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,432 shares of company stock worth $635,208 in the last 90 days. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 1,552.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

10x Genomics, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced genomic analysis solutions that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution. The company develops and manufactures integrated hardware, consumables and software products for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. Its flagship Chromium product line supports applications in single-cell RNA sequencing, immune profiling and genome assembly, while the Visium and Xenium platforms offer spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis, respectively.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics serves a global customer base that includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government research organizations.

