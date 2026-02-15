Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADUS. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.44.

ADUS opened at $113.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,696. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

