Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

About Air France-KLM

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

