Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 861,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 626,793 shares.The stock last traded at $65.0530 and had previously closed at $62.12.

The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and solid fundamentals: ATMU posted $0.66 EPS vs. a $0.57 consensus and revenue of $446.6M vs. ~$422M expected; revenue was up ~9.8% YoY, net margin ~11.6% and ROE ~76.8% — a clear earnings-driven catalyst.

Corporate announcement momentum: The company recently announced a dividend and shares hit a new 1‑year high, which supports positive investor sentiment around cash return and shareholder-friendly actions.

Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance roughly in line with consensus: Management guided EPS to $2.75–$3.00 and revenue to $1.9B–$2.0B (street ~ $2.86 EPS / ~$1.9B revenue). The range keeps expectations intact but leaves upside/back‑end risk tied to execution.

Management commentary and next‑steps: The earnings call and transcript provide color on product mix, margins and any integration/partner deals (e.g., references to a potential Koch-related deal) that could affect future growth; details remain to be validated by execution.

Negative Sentiment: Street valuation headwinds: The published average analyst price target (~$50.50) is materially below recent trading levels, indicating some sell‑side skepticism on sustained upside at current multiples.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Atmus Filtration Technologies this week:

ATMU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

