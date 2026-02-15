Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLTE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Belite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $194.00 target price on Belite Bio and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Maxim Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

BLTE stock opened at $175.26 on Friday. Belite Bio has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $200.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.54 and its 200 day moving average is $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -91.28 and a beta of -1.46.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.

Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.

