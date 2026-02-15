Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $292.42, but opened at $251.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $261.01, with a volume of 350,825 shares trading hands.
The medical research company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.64 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS.
- Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a 2026 program to expand margins via operational improvements and cost actions, which could improve profitability over time. Bio‑Rad outlines 2026 margin expansion and 0.5%-1.5% revenue growth guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated a focus on operational fixes and provided a slide deck and detailed Q&A on the call — useful for modeling forward margin improvement timing and one‑time items. Q4 results presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance is modest: management expects roughly flat to low‑single‑digit top‑line growth (about 0.5%–1.5%) with a revenue target around ~$2.6B — implies conservative near‑term growth expectations. Bio‑Rad Reports Fourth‑Quarter and Full‑Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: The company provided a full earnings call transcript and presentation that disclose drivers of the quarter and planned cost actions; these documents are important for forecasting the timing and magnitude of margin recovery. Earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus: $2.51 actual vs. $2.57 expected, and revenue of $693.2M narrowly missed estimates — EPS declined from $2.90 a year ago, signaling pressure on short‑term earnings momentum. Q4 earnings miss
- Negative Sentiment: The company reported a negative net margin (reported -26.4%), which likely reflects discrete charges or restructuring that compressed reported profitability and increased investor uncertainty. Market summary and ratios
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was sharp: shares dropped with elevated volume after the print and guidance; the combination of an earnings miss and conservative/ muted revenue growth guidance likely triggered the sell‑off. Shares tumble after Q4 miss
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 52.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.16.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.
Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.
