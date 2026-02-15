Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) and EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Head to Head Survey

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) and EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Butterfly Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of EUDA Health shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Butterfly Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Butterfly Network and EUDA Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network -90.31% -37.80% -27.13% EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $82.06 million 9.37 -$72.49 million ($0.33) -9.23 EUDA Health $4.01 million 7.92 -$15.36 million ($0.12) -7.00

This table compares Butterfly Network and EUDA Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EUDA Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Butterfly Network. Butterfly Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EUDA Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Butterfly Network has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EUDA Health has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Butterfly Network and EUDA Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 1 1 3 0 2.40 EUDA Health 1 0 0 0 1.00

Butterfly Network presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Butterfly Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than EUDA Health.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats EUDA Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians. The company also provides Butterfly system, which includes probes, and related accessories and software subscriptions to healthcare systems, physicians, and healthcare providers through a direct sales force, distributors, and eCommerce channel. In addition, it offers cloud-based software solutions to healthcare systems, teleguidance, in-app educational tutorials, and formal education programs through its Butterfly Academy software, as well as professional services for large scale deployments; and ScanLab, an education-only app provides written walkthroughs and reference imagery to guide real-time educational scanning, enhancing the learning process. Butterfly Network, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About EUDA Health

(Get Free Report)

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.