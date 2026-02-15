Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.8571.

Get Centerspace alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Centerspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Centerspace

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Centerspace Stock Up 1.2%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Centerspace by 57,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 998.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

CSR opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.78. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently 172.07%.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.