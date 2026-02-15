DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading Up 8.4% on Strong Earnings

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $71.15 and last traded at $70.5360. 1,816,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,732,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: DexCom reported $0.68 EPS vs. $0.65 consensus and $1.26B in revenue (≈13% YoY); management reiterated 2026 guidance, supporting near-term outlook. Dexcom beats quarterly estimates

Q4 results beat expectations: DexCom reported $0.68 EPS vs. $0.65 consensus and $1.26B in revenue (≈13% YoY); management reiterated 2026 guidance, supporting near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: G7 15‑day sensor rollout and margin gains cited as growth drivers — management pointed to product adoption and improving margins as catalysts for revenue and profitability expansion. G7 rollout drives growth

G7 15‑day sensor rollout and margin gains cited as growth drivers — management pointed to product adoption and improving margins as catalysts for revenue and profitability expansion. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $90 (outperform), signaling confidence in longer‑term upside and helping buy‑side sentiment. Mizuho price target raise

Mizuho raised its price target to $90 (outperform), signaling confidence in longer‑term upside and helping buy‑side sentiment. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with an $85 target, adding to analyst support that underpins the rally. BTIG reaffirmation

BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating with an $85 target, adding to analyst support that underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Product/AI initiative — the Stelo AI upgrade aims to deepen consumer metabolic-health engagement, which could expand recurring usage and ARPU over time. Stelo AI upgrade

Product/AI initiative — the Stelo AI upgrade aims to deepen consumer metabolic-health engagement, which could expand recurring usage and ARPU over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity is mixed overall: several firms maintained or raised targets while at least one adjusted its price target (see below). This creates both support and some variability in near-term expectations. Wall Street analyst targets

Analyst activity is mixed overall: several firms maintained or raised targets while at least one adjusted its price target (see below). This creates both support and some variability in near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Trading indicators: intraday volume is notably above the stock’s average, which amplifies price moves but can increase short-term volatility. (Background market data)

Trading indicators: intraday volume is notably above the stock’s average, which amplifies price moves but can increase short-term volatility. (Background market data) Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest notices in the data feed show anomalous zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure — the data appears unreliable and should be treated cautiously by traders monitoring short activity.

Short‑interest notices in the data feed show anomalous zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure — the data appears unreliable and should be treated cautiously by traders monitoring short activity. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target from $93 to $85 despite keeping an Overweight rating, a modest negative signal that reduces the high‑end analyst consensus. Wells Fargo target cut

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,456,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,327,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,638 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,517,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,005,367,000 after buying an additional 994,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,006,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $727,842,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,999,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $530,897,000 after acquiring an additional 516,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

