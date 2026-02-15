Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.82, but opened at $59.50. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $52.1030, with a volume of 4,631,418 shares traded.

The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.87%.The company had revenue of $443.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Dutch Bros News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Dutch Bros reported an earnings and revenue beat with accelerating comps and strong operating metrics, which sparked the immediate rally. Dutch Bros Q4 Results (Business Wire)

Q4 results beat expectations — Dutch Bros reported an earnings and revenue beat with accelerating comps and strong operating metrics, which sparked the immediate rally. Positive Sentiment: Same-store sales and brand momentum — Management highlighted 7.7% same-store sales growth and rising brand penetration, supporting sustainable sales growth beyond new-store additions. Dutch Bros drives Q4 momentum (NRN)

Same-store sales and brand momentum — Management highlighted 7.7% same-store sales growth and rising brand penetration, supporting sustainable sales growth beyond new-store additions. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive store rollout and M&A to speed market entry — Dutch Bros reiterated accelerated expansion (targeting ~2,029 locations by 2029 and ~181+ new shops in 2026) and recently acquired Clutch Coffee to help enter new markets faster — a growth catalyst for long-term revenue. Dutch Bros growth thesis (Seeking Alpha)

Aggressive store rollout and M&A to speed market entry — Dutch Bros reiterated accelerated expansion (targeting ~2,029 locations by 2029 and ~181+ new shops in 2026) and recently acquired Clutch Coffee to help enter new markets faster — a growth catalyst for long-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price-target momentum — Street buyers and recent analyst notes (e.g., TD Cowen reaffirmation) added conviction after the quarter, helping sentiment and buy-side interest. Dutch Bros stock reaction & analyst notes (Benzinga)

Analyst support and price-target momentum — Street buyers and recent analyst notes (e.g., TD Cowen reaffirmation) added conviction after the quarter, helping sentiment and buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call buying — Options flow showed a large increase in call purchases, signaling speculative or institutional bullish positioning ahead of/after the print (noted in market flow data).

Unusually heavy call buying — Options flow showed a large increase in call purchases, signaling speculative or institutional bullish positioning ahead of/after the print (noted in market flow data). Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and margin outlook are mixed — Management guides for strong revenue (~$2B) but flags margin pressure from coffee input costs and food expansion; the company expects only modest margin contraction (~60 bps), which investors will monitor. Margin/guidance discussion (Seeking Alpha)

Guidance and margin outlook are mixed — Management guides for strong revenue (~$2B) but flags margin pressure from coffee input costs and food expansion; the company expects only modest margin contraction (~60 bps), which investors will monitor. Negative Sentiment: High valuation and execution risk — BROS trades at a rich multiple (P/E well above peers), so upside depends on continued high-single/low-double-digit unit growth and margin stability.

High valuation and execution risk — BROS trades at a rich multiple (P/E well above peers), so upside depends on continued high-single/low-double-digit unit growth and margin stability. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and leverage noted in filings — Recent aggregated insider dispositions and rising liabilities highlighted in data summaries could be a caution for some investors; watch future insider activity and balance-sheet trends. QuiverQuant: Q4 results & insider data

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BROS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday. Evercore set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.05.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $35,930,054.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,254.48. The trade was a 98.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $93,062,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. This trade represents a 99.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 5.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.54.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Featured Stories

