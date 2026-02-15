Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.4583.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Point Credit

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECC opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $565.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through investments in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and related structured credit instruments. The firm is externally managed by Eagle Point Credit Management, LLC, a specialized credit asset manager focused on the structured credit markets. Eagle Point Credit Company’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ECC.

The company’s investment strategy centers on acquiring both equity and debt tranches of actively managed CLOs alongside opportunistic positions in senior secured loans, high-yield bonds and credit derivatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.