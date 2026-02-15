Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $61.02 and last traded at $61.9580. Approximately 264,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 664,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.

The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.62 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Positive Sentiment: Essent raised its quarterly dividend alongside the report, which supports yield-seeking investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Dividend and Results Press Release

Full earnings call and transcripts are posted (management commentary and slide deck available) — investors should review the call for commentary on margin drivers, loss trends and capital deployment plans. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus: reported $1.60 vs. street $1.74, which is the primary reason for the negative price reaction as it undercut near-term earnings expectations. Earnings Miss Article

EPS missed consensus: reported $1.60 vs. street $1.74, which is the primary reason for the negative price reaction as it undercut near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined ~0.8% YoY and the slight topline softness combined with the EPS miss is pressuring sentiment; analysts and investors will watch forward guidance and mortgage/insurance trends for signs of stabilization. Earnings Snapshot

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Essent Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $291,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 237,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,939,032. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,938,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,223,000 after acquiring an additional 318,318 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 531.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 222,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 422,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 60,335 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a publicly traded insurance holding company specializing in private mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance solutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, the company provides credit protection to mortgage lenders, helping mitigate the risk of borrower default on residential mortgage loans. Essent’s insurance policies enable lenders to offer low-down-payment programs, supporting homebuyers in achieving homeownership with reduced upfront equity requirements.

Beyond traditional mortgage insurance, Essent offers a suite of risk management and analytics services designed to help financial institutions monitor and manage mortgage portfolios.

