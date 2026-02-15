Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.6390, with a volume of 2934228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Key Stories Impacting Exelon

Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — Exelon reported $0.59 EPS (above consensus) and launched FY2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91, signaling stronger underlying power markets and rate benefits. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo to $53, Mizuho to $51, BMO to $51) and reiterated overweight/outperform views, supporting near-term upside. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage The Fly: Mizuho

Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo to $53, Mizuho to $51, BMO to $51) and reiterated overweight/outperform views, supporting near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise — Exelon increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), boosting income appeal and supporting yield-sensitive investors. (Ex‑dividend: Mar 2; pay date: Mar 13)

Dividend raise — Exelon increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), boosting income appeal and supporting yield-sensitive investors. (Ex‑dividend: Mar 2; pay date: Mar 13) Positive Sentiment: Transmission project approved — PJM Board advanced a ~220‑mile, 765‑kV transmission line co‑sponsored with NextEra, supporting long‑term transmission revenue and grid reliability opportunities. PR Newswire: PJM Approval

Transmission project approved — PJM Board advanced a ~220‑mile, 765‑kV transmission line co‑sponsored with NextEra, supporting long‑term transmission revenue and grid reliability opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Electrification & AI tailwinds — Analysts/commentary highlight Exelon as a play on electrification and demand from AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s long‑term growth narrative. Seeking Alpha: Electrification/AI Tailwinds

Electrification & AI tailwinds — Analysts/commentary highlight Exelon as a play on electrification and demand from AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s long‑term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Capex / growth plan — Exelon unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which supports growth but increases near‑term capital intensity. Zacks: Capex Plan

Capex / growth plan — Exelon unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which supports growth but increases near‑term capital intensity. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue and call details — Revenue slightly missed expectations ($5.41B vs $5.42B) and management hosted an earnings call; read the transcript for detail on generation, commodity exposure and rate assumptions. MSN: Earnings Transcript

Revenue and call details — Revenue slightly missed expectations ($5.41B vs $5.42B) and management hosted an earnings call; read the transcript for detail on generation, commodity exposure and rate assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest note — Recent short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and is not a meaningful signal for today’s move.

Short‑interest note — Recent short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and is not a meaningful signal for today’s move. Negative Sentiment: YoY profit decline — EPS declined versus the prior year (Q4: $0.59 vs $0.64 a year ago), a reminder that beat was driven by mix/rates rather than higher volume; monitor commodity and weather sensitivity. BusinessWire: Results

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 210.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Featured Articles

