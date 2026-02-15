Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $294.00 to $260.00. The stock had previously closed at $227.24, but opened at $212.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group shares last traded at $216.5040, with a volume of 1,436,522 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.23.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,328. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,882,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $492,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,386 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 497.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $147,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,797 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $165,405,000 after purchasing an additional 499,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 73.89% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

