Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $294.00 to $260.00. The stock had previously closed at $227.24, but opened at $212.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group shares last traded at $216.5040, with a volume of 1,436,522 shares traded.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.23.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Expedia reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS (bookings +11%, EBITDA +32%), showing B2B momentum that supports growth ahead. Expedia Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 revenue/booking outlook and flagged strong demand from business clients — an upside to medium‑term revenue trajectory driven by B2B contracts. Expedia forecasts upbeat 2026 bookings
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Expedia boosted its quarterly payout (20% increase), returning more cash and signaling confidence in cash flow. (Company release)
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets (Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Robert W. Baird, BMO, BTIG), reinforcing buy-side upside thesis for EXPE. Goldman Sachs target raise
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic commentary on AI/“agentic commerce” — management plans to integrate AI-driven discovery and tools to keep travelers on Expedia’s platforms; long-term relevance play but execution risk remains. Expedia embraces agentic commerce
- Negative Sentiment: CFO cautioned on margins and described the economy as “dynamic,” dialing down margin expectations — comments amplified investor concern that near‑term profitability could be lower than the headline beat implied. CFO flags dynamic economy
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed targets/turned cautious (DA Davidson lowered to $260, TD Cowen cut to $260; Citi kept a Hold) — mixed analyst reactions increased short‑term uncertainty and selling pressure. Analyst downgrades/target cuts
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted that soft margin guidance makes 2026 a tougher year for online travel stocks, driving relative underperformance despite the earnings beat. Why online travel stocks face a tough year
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,882,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $492,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,386 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 497.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $147,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,797 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $165,405,000 after purchasing an additional 499,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Expedia Group Stock Down 6.4%
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 73.89% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Expedia Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.
Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.
