FIBRA Macquarie México (DBMBF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Monday, February 16th. Analysts expect FIBRA Macquarie México to post earnings of $0.0421 per share and revenue of $72.2270 million for the quarter.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank raised FIBRA Macquarie México to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
FIBRA Macquarie México is a Mexican real estate investment trust (FIBRA) that acquires, develops and manages income-producing properties across Mexico. Structured under Mexico’s FIBRA regime, the trust focuses on generating stable, long-term rental income through a diversified portfolio of industrial, office and retail assets. Its core business activities include property sourcing, asset management, tenant relations and lease administration, all overseen by Macquarie Asset Management.
The trust’s portfolio spans key economic regions in Mexico, including the Mexico City metropolitan area, the Bajío region, Guadalajara and Monterrey.
