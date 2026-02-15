Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $75.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $62.8220. 14,359,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 23,453,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.26.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,986 shares of company stock worth $32,124,432. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target on FCX to $75 (from $56) and kept an “outperform” rating — a sizeable lift to upside expectations. Read More.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,431,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,353,852 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,897,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891,743 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $761,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,366,596 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $882,050,000 after buying an additional 3,894,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,147,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

