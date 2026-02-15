Head to Head Analysis: Longevity Health (XAGE) and Its Peers

Volatility & Risk

Longevity Health has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Longevity Health alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Longevity Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Longevity Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Health -682.67% N/A -261.90% Longevity Health Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Health $1.05 million -$10.37 million -0.08 Longevity Health Competitors $59.54 million -$32.15 million 4.18

This table compares Longevity Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Longevity Health’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Longevity Health. Longevity Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Longevity Health competitors beat Longevity Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Longevity Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Longevity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longevity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.