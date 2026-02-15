Head-To-Head Survey: OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) vs. MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK)

MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) and OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MDWerks and OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDWerks 0 0 0 0 0.00 OLB Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares MDWerks and OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDWerks -179.07% -308.26% -88.71% OLB Group -92.68% -208.53% -71.73%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDWerks $2.36 million 17.86 -$1.62 million ($0.03) -6.00 OLB Group $12.84 million 0.36 -$11.23 million ($3.56) -0.12

This table compares MDWerks and OLB Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MDWerks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OLB Group. MDWerks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OLB Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MDWerks has a beta of 17.27, suggesting that its share price is 1,627% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLB Group has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of OLB Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OLB Group beats MDWerks on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDWerks

MDWerks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy waving technologies in the United States. The company offers green and radio wave technologies. It also produces and sells alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and vodka. In addition, the company develops radio frequency applications. It serves structural engineering, food and beverage, alcoholic beverages, manufacturing, and adhesives industries. MDWerks, Inc. is based in Green Cove Springs, Florida.

About OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

