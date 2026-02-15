Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.2727.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUNR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Machines has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 1,958,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $30,887,011.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,026,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,186,359.54. This represents a 65.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $3,208,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 298,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,897.40. The trade was a 40.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,689,913 shares of company stock worth $62,240,781. Company insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth $2,737,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,260,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,376 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Machines this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports for Feb. 12–13 show 0 shares shorted and a 0.0 days short-interest ratio; filings include nonsensical “NaN” increases, indicating a reporting error or data artifact rather than a genuine change in bearish positioning.

Short-interest reports for Feb. 12–13 show 0 shares shorted and a 0.0 days short-interest ratio; filings include nonsensical “NaN” increases, indicating a reporting error or data artifact rather than a genuine change in bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares at an average price of $16.01 (reducing his stake ~6.87%). This is the largest insider sale disclosed and may be viewed negatively by investors. SEC Filing: Altemus Sale

CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares at an average price of $16.01 (reducing his stake ~6.87%). This is the largest insider sale disclosed and may be viewed negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: CFO Peter McGrath sold 25,541 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~5.66% stake reduction), a sizable executive sale that could raise governance or confidence questions for some investors. SEC Filing: McGrath Sale

CFO Peter McGrath sold 25,541 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~5.66% stake reduction), a sizable executive sale that could raise governance or confidence questions for some investors. Negative Sentiment: SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 23,226 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~6.06% reduction), another insider sale adding to the pattern of executive liquidity taking. SEC Filing: Crain Sale

SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 23,226 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~6.06% reduction), another insider sale adding to the pattern of executive liquidity taking. Negative Sentiment: Insider Steven Vontur sold 4,343 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~3.58% stake reduction), a smaller but similar directional trade by management. SEC Filing: Vontur Sale

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.