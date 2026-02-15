Justin Ward Buys 1,929 Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) insider Justin Ward bought 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 33 per share, for a total transaction of £636.57.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

HHV opened at GBX 30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.65 million, a PE ratio of -218.11 and a beta of 0.38. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 29.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 35.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.70.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported GBX 0.22 EPS for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT had a net margin of 264.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

