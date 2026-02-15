Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.6667.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $50.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.
NYSE KTB opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $91.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.64%.
Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.
Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.
