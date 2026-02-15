Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.82, but opened at $63.19. Magna International shares last traded at $68.3820, with a volume of 2,044,163 shares traded.

The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.37. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 2.50%.The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.12%.

Q4 beat — Magna reported adjusted EPS of $2.18 vs. consensus ~$1.81 and revenue of $10.74B vs. ~$10.54B, driven by improved adjusted EBIT and margin expansion; the print and conference materials provide the operational detail investors cheered.

Raised FY2026 guidance — Magna updated EPS guidance to $6.25–$7.25 (vs. ~5.73 consensus) and revenue guidance of $41.9B–$43.5B, signaling confidence in top-line growth and margin progression for the year.

Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.495 (a 2.1% hike), continuing a long dividend-growth track record and supporting income-focused investor demand. Ex-dividend date and payment timing were announced with the increase.

Strong cash generation — Magna reported ~$2.0B cash from operations and ~$1.3B free cash flow in Q4 and finished the year with ~$1.6B of cash, supporting the balance sheet and buyback/dividend flexibility.

Sector reaction — auto-parts and OEM peers rallied following Magna's print, so some of the stock's move reflects a broader sector re-rating on improving auto demand/earnings.

Large non-cash impairment — the quarter included a $615M non-cash impairment that pushed GAAP diluted EPS to ~$0.00 and kept reported net margin modest; investors should separate one-time items from underlying operating performance.

Here are the key news stories impacting Magna International this week:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Magna International from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Evercore lifted their price target on Magna International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06.

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna’s broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

