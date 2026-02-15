MediciNova (MNOV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0950) per share for the quarter.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MediciNova to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MNOV. Lucid Cap Mkts raised MediciNova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative, inflammatory, fibrotic and oncological diseases. Founded in the late 1990s, the company advances its proprietary compounds through clinical trials and strategic partnerships, with a goal of addressing areas of high unmet medical need. MediciNova is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains a presence in Tokyo to support collaborations and regulatory interactions in Asian markets.

The company’s leading clinical asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is an anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent originally approved in Japan for asthma and post-stroke dizziness.

