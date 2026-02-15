M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 342 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 300 to GBX 328 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 305 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 290 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

M&G stock opened at GBX 311 on Friday. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 171.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 315.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 294.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.49.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa. M&G Investments manages assets for clients globally.

With roots stretching back more than 170 years, we have a long history of finding innovative solutions for our customers’ changing needs.

