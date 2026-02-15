Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONCY shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.99. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oncolytics Biotech

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 466,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,670.64. This trade represents a 27.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Aromando bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,386. This represents a 116.08% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 389,232 shares of company stock valued at $348,084. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oncolytics Biotech

Here are the key news stories impacting Oncolytics Biotech this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 35,400 shares at $0.86 (raising her stake 82.85% to 78,128 shares). SEC Filing

Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 35,400 shares at $0.86 (raising her stake 82.85% to 78,128 shares). Positive Sentiment: Insider Andrew Aromando purchased 29,600 shares at $0.86 (increasing his position 116.08% to 55,100 shares). SEC Filing

Insider Andrew Aromando purchased 29,600 shares at $0.86 (increasing his position 116.08% to 55,100 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired a total of 100,000 shares across Feb. 11–12 (60k at $0.83 and 40k at $0.85), boosting his holdings to ~566,991 shares. SEC Filing

Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired a total of 100,000 shares across Feb. 11–12 (60k at $0.83 and 40k at $0.85), boosting his holdings to ~566,991 shares. Positive Sentiment: VP Allison Hagerman bought 10,000 shares at $0.83 (raising her stake ~9.5% to 115,059 shares). SEC Filing

VP Allison Hagerman bought 10,000 shares at $0.83 (raising her stake ~9.5% to 115,059 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Deborah M. Brown purchased 25,000 shares at $0.85 (a ~29.5% increase; now ~109,851 shares). SEC Filing

Director Deborah M. Brown purchased 25,000 shares at $0.85 (a ~29.5% increase; now ~109,851 shares). Positive Sentiment: Insider Thomas C. Heineman bought 12,132 shares at $0.83 (increasing to ~282,818 shares). SEC Filing

Insider Thomas C. Heineman bought 12,132 shares at $0.83 (increasing to ~282,818 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Wayne Pisano purchased 30,000 shares at $0.84 (raising his stake ~6.5% to ~492,414 shares). SEC Filing

Director Wayne Pisano purchased 30,000 shares at $0.84 (raising his stake ~6.5% to ~492,414 shares). Positive Sentiment: CFO Kirk Look bought 12,000 shares at $0.84 (increasing to ~287,515 shares). SEC Filing

CFO Kirk Look bought 12,000 shares at $0.84 (increasing to ~287,515 shares). Positive Sentiment: CEO Jared Kelly purchased a total of 35,100 shares across Feb. 11–12 at ~$0.84 (bringing his holdings to ~109,000 shares, a ~37% increase). SEC Filing

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oncolytic viral therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead investigational agent, pelareorep (Reolysin), is a proprietary formulation of reovirus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells while stimulating a systemic antitumor immune response. Oncolytics leverages the natural biology of the virus to enhance the activity of standard‐of‐care treatments and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Pelareorep has progressed into multiple advanced clinical trials, with combination studies conducted in metastatic breast cancer, non‐small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

