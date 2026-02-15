Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:AURE) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, February 19th

Shares of Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:AURE – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, February 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th.

Prestige Wealth Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of AURE opened at $0.23 on Friday. Prestige Wealth has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Wealth in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prestige Wealth stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:AURE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,777,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,000. Prestige Wealth makes up 4.4% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned approximately 7.54% of Prestige Wealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

Through our subsidiaries, we are a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, with the majority of our subsidiaries’ operations in Hong Kong. Our subsidiaries assist their clients in identifying and purchasing well matched wealth management products and global asset management products. Our subsidiaries’ clients for both wealth management and asset management services are primarily high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals in Asia, and a majority of our subsidiaries’ clients reside in mainland China or Hong Kong.

