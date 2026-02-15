Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $5.81. Rakuten shares last traded at $5.8025, with a volume of 2,133 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion.

Rakuten Trading Down 7.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc is a diversified internet services company based in Tokyo, Japan, and founded in 1997 by Hiroshi Mikitani, who continues to serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Originally established as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded its reach to become a global technology group offering a wide range of digital services and consumer-facing platforms. The company is listed in Japan but its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol RKUNY.

At the core of Rakuten’s business is its e-commerce marketplace, Rakuten Ichiba, which hosts millions of merchants and serves tens of millions of customers across Japan and other key markets.

