Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.06.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,026,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 223,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 489,711 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 641,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 480,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of prescription drug products in the United States and select international markets. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, Reviva targets under-promoted, off-patent pharmaceuticals for which novel dosage forms can enhance patient compliance and therapeutic outcomes.

The company’s core activities include the identification of FDA-approved drug candidates, formulation development to address niche or underserved patient populations—such as pediatric and orphan indications—and supporting regulatory filings.

