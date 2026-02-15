Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 8.6% on Strong Earnings

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $96.55 and last traded at $90.06. 14,446,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 3,858,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.93.

The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Arete Research set a $132.00 price target on Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.85.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,151.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998. This trade represents a 98.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $217,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $848,082.36. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $24,224,759. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Roku by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 45,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Roku by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Roku by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 213,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

